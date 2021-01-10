Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.38.

TLYS opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

