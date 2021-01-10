Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 153.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.