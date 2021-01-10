TheStreet Downgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
VNCE opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Vince has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.32.
Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Vince had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
