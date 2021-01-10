TheStreet Downgrades Vince (NYSE:VNCE) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VNCE opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Vince has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Vince had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vince in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vince during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 76.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vince by 62.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

