Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Thermon Group stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a PE ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 1.21. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

