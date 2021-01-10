The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NCTY stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

