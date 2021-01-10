The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.11.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.
NASDAQ:TTD traded up $32.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $795.81. 1,080,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,774. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $874.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.15.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
