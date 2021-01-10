The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $593.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $32.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $795.81. 1,080,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,774. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $874.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $602.15.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,820 shares of company stock worth $32,652,319. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.