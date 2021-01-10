The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.