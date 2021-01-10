The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $728.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $726.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.66.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

