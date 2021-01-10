The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Shares Down 15.4%

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) shares were down 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 2,255,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,281,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECK shares. ValuEngine downgraded The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on The Peck in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a P/E ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

In other news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The Peck Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECK)

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

