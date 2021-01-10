The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the third quarter worth $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The New York Times by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

