The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $34.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised The Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.