The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.09. The Japan Steel Works has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

The Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

