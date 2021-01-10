The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.09. The Japan Steel Works has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $16.32.
The Japan Steel Works Company Profile
