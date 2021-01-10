The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

GBX opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $54,957.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 over the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

