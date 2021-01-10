The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to “Buy”

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

NYSE:PING opened at $29.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.65. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

