The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGDDF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

