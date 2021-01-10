The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.71.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $290.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $295.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

