The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $20.74 Per Share

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $20.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.00 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $290.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $295.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

