The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) a €48.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.50 ($64.12).

ETR:LXS opened at €63.78 ($75.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €60.43 and a 200-day moving average of €51.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

