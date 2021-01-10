The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,144,000 after buying an additional 126,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 840,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after buying an additional 109,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

