The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.20. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

