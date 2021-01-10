The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $396.00 at KeyCorp

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $367.00 to $396.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

NYSE COO opened at $363.23 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $371.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.68 and its 200 day moving average is $324.48.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

