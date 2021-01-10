The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of KO stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. United Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 57.6% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

