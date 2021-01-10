The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $197.84 on Friday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $151.72 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $1,818,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,679,413.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

