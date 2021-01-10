The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

