The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

NYSE:BX opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 27,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

