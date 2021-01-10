Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.
Shares of THC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $48.11.
In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.