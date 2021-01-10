Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,324,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.