Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $57.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

TENB stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,925 shares of company stock worth $8,849,992. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $2,425,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

