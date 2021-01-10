Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.