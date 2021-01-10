TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of TEGNA worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the third quarter worth about $820,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

