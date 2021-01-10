TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $214,506.22 and approximately $5,406.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.