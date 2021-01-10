Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of RGP opened at $11.86 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

