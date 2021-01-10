TD Securities Raises Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target to $9.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORLA stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

