TD Securities Raises Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.05.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) stock opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

