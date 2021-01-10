TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. BidaskClub lowered TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC PipeLines during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TCP opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. TC PipeLines has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

