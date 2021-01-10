Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.