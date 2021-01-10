Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
