Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.61.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

