Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $211.60

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $211.60 and last traded at $209.37, with a volume of 3145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

