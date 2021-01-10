Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Up 1.1%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

