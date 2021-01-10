T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,258,000 after buying an additional 2,150,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.