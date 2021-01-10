SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cross Research

Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNX. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.86.

NYSE SNX opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,883 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

