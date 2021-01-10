SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,883 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

