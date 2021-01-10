Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNH. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $399,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock valued at $198,800,919. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,635,000 after purchasing an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.