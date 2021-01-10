Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.19.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

