Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

