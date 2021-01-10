Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Swisscom stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

