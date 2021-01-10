SwissBorg (CHSB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.20 Million

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $289.15 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwissBorg alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,687,845 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

SwissBorg can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwissBorg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwissBorg and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.