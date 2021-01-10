Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. Surface Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780 in the last 90 days. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

