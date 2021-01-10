Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.75.

About Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

