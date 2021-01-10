Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (SUPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Friday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SUPR opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.90 million and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.75.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

