Super Zero Protocol Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.31 or 0.03248987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021551 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

