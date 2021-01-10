Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.18.

SU stock opened at C$23.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The company has a market cap of C$35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

